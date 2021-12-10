Kanye West publicist urged Georgia worker to confess to fake election fraud charges

After the 2020 election, amid claims of election fraud, a Chicago publicist for Trump supporter Kanye West travelled to meet Ruby Freeman, a Georgia election worker who had received death threats after falsely being accused of illegally counting phoney mail-in ballots, according to a new report.

Publicist Trevian Kutti allegedly offered to help Ms Freeman, a 62-year-old temporary election worker, in exchange for confessing to election fraud.

Ms Kutti explained she worked for a “high-profile individual,” reported Reuters who interviewed Ms Freeman. According to Ms Freeman, the publicist urged her to fess up to Trump’s voter-fraud allegations, and if she didn’t she would be in jail in 48 hours, and if she did confess she would get help.

Ms Freeman refused, then called 911. The intimidation towards her and her daughter and co-worker Wandrea “Shaye” Moss started around a month after the 2020 election, when the Trump campaign falsely claimed the two Black women were opening “suitcases” full of fake ballots.

Around a year after the ordeal, she and her daughter broke their silence, offering a detailed account to the news agency Reuters, which included threats of lynching and racial slurs towards them, the pair explained they had shown hundreds of threatening emails and text messages to police.

When Ms Kutti arrived at Ms Freeman’s address she would not open the door, but agreed to meet at a local police station under the supervision of a police officer. Part of the conversation between the pair was recorded on bodycam footage. “You are a loose end for a party that needs to tidy up,” Ms Kutti is heard telling Ms Freeman.

“I cannot say what specifically will take place,” Kutti is heard telling Freeman in the recording. “I just know that it will disrupt your freedom,” she said, “and the freedom of one or more of your family members.”

Ms Kutti then asks the officer to give them privacy, before, trying to get Ms Freedom to confess to voter fraud. “If you don’t tell everything,” Ms Freeman said Ms Kutti said, “you’re going to jail,” she told Reuters.

There is no suggestion that Kanye West was involved in the allegations.

The Independent has contacted Ms Kutti for comment.

