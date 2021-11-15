Kanye West has released a deluxe version of Donda

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has released a surprise deluxe version of his 10th studio album Donda.

The album, which was available to stream on all platforms on Sunday (14 November), features five new songs, and a re-sequenced tracklist.

The new additions bring Donda (Deluxe) to a two-hour run time, marking his longest record so far.

The new tracks are “Up From the Ashes,” “Remote Control Pt 2,” “Never Abandon Your Family,” “Keep My Spirit Alive Pt 2,” and “Life of the Party.”

The deluxe version of the album has been rumoured for a long time.

Earlier this month, during his explosive Drink Champs interview, Ye revealed that he would be releasing a deluxe version of his recent album.

The rapper even performed an unheard song to give everyone an idea of what to expect.

Last month, a fan noticed that Apple Music updated Donda in different nations, seemingly confirming that a new release was impending.

Furthermore, just before Donda (Deluxe)’s release, many Ye look-a-likes were spotted in New York City wearing black pants, jackets, black baseball caps, and prosthetic masks.

The “Believe What I Say” rapper was found wearing the same kind of mask last month.

In other news, last week, Ye apologised to Soulja Boy after claiming that he dropped him from his recent album because his verse was “trash”.

In August, the “Crank That” rapper claimed that he had been asked to collaborate with Ye on the track “Remote Control” from the album Donda, but that the verse had been “cut” without his knowledge.

As well as ending the drama between him and Soulja Boy, Ye said that he was ready to end his long-standing feud with Drake.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

