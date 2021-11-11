Kanye West apologises to Soulja Boy after claiming cut Donda verse was ‘trash’: ‘Love you man’

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, has apologised to Soulja Boy after claiming that he dropped him from his recent album because his verse was “trash”.

In August, the “Crank That” rapper claimed that he had been asked to collaborate with West on the track “Remote Control” from the album Donda, but that the verse had been “cut” without his knowledge.

He later called West a “coward” for not telling him that he had been taken off the album, with West responding in a recent interview and saying that he had left Soulja Boy’s feature off because it was not good.

“You heard that verse?” West said when asked why he’d removed the rapper’s contribution, replying “no” when asked if his feature was good. Soulja Boy then hit out at West on Instagram Live, calling West out for saying that his verse was “trash”.

However, in a screenshot shared to West’s Instagram on Wednesday (10 November), the “Stronger” rapper was seen reaching out to Soulja Boy to apologise.

“Yo it’s Ye,” West wrote. “Love you bro. I should have told you I wasn’t gonna use the verse.”

Soulja Boy responded by heart-reacting to the message, writing back: “Love you too bro. That’s all I wanted.”

The post has since been deleted, but was shared on social media.

As well as ending the drama between him and Soulja Boy, West this week said that he was ready to end his long-standing feud with Drake.

