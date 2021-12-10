Kanye West and Drake fans beg duo to ‘announce a tour’ after Free Larry Hoover concert

Fans are raving about Kanye West and Drake’s Free Larry Hoover Benefit concert, calling it “truly an epic night in music history”.

Last month, West, who is legally known as Ye, offered to end his long-running feud with Drake after 12 years.

Ye asked the Canadian artist to join him “on stage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year, live in Los Angeles, with the ultimate purpose to free Larry Hoover”.

Tonight (9 December), the duo performed their sets at the LA Memorial Coliseum, where both artists performed their own songs, as well as renditions of each other’s biggest hits.

While Drake performed Ye’s track “24”, Ye performed Drake’s song “Find Your Love”.

Fans are “thanking” both artists for performing “the best concert ever”.

“Kanye and Drake put on an unbelievable show. There was an incredible energy in the room and it was beautiful from beginning to end. It’s a privilege to witness two of the greatest artists of this generation perform together. Thank you @kanyewest and @Drake,” wrote one fan.

Another added: “Greatest concert ever!!!! Kanye West and Drake s*** was unreal thank u and blessings!! What a way to start the weekend!!”

Many fans are also calling for Drake and Ye to “run this tour”.

Many fans are also “hoping for a future album” from the two artists.

The concert, which was livestreamed by Amazon, was held as an effort to help free Larry Hoover, an American gang leader and co-founder of the Chicago street gang Gangster Disciples. He is currently serving six life sentences at the ADX Florence prison in Florence, Colorado.

During the performance, Ye repeated his wish for a reconciliation with estranged wife Kim Kardashian during a performance of “Runaway” from his 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

He repeated the refrain “I need you to run right back to me” before adding: “More specifically, Kimberly.”

