Kanye West and Drake appear to end their feud by posing for photographs together

It appears that Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and Drake’s long-lasting feud has come to an end.

Both rappers, who released their hit albums Donda and Certified Lover Boy this year, posted a photograph and a video posing with each other in Toronto.

Ye captioned the photo of him, Drake, and J Price alongside a dove of peace emoji.

Drake then shared a video with Ye, and another one with Dave Chapelle as his new song “Knife Talk” playing in the background.

He captioned the post: “You have reached your destination.”

This reconciliation comes a week after Ye said that he’s ready to end his feud with Drake, which has been going on and off for the past 12 years.

On Monday (8 November), American music executive J Prince posted a video of Ye reading a message on his phone aimed at Drake.

“This is Ye and J Prince. I’m making this video to address the ongoing back and forth between myself and Drake. Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it’s time to put it to rest,” the 44-year-old Donda rapper said.

“I’m asking Drake on 7 December to join me on stage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year, live in Los Angeles, with the ultimate purpose to free Larry Hoover,” Ye added.

“I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause, but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride to the side and come together.”

Earlier this year, the feud between the two rappers was reignited when Ye shared a picture of a Google Maps screenshot that seemingly showed Drake’s home in Toronto, Canada.

The image was soon taken down, but not before it was shared across social media.

In response, Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, posted a series of videos to his Instagram Story showing himself driving his supercar around Toronto while laughing and smiling.

The social media exchange took place after Drake recently collaborated with Trippie Redd on a track in which he dissed Ye by calling him “burned out”.

