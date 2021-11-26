Kanye West admits to ‘embarrassing’ wife Kim Kardashian in Thanksgiving prayer

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has admitted to “embarrassing” his estranged wife Kim Kardashian in his Thanksgiving prayer.

The 44-year-old rapper posted a special prayer, featuring the Sunday Service choir, to mark Thanksgiving day on Friday (26 November).

Ye started off the video by saying: “Hello, my name is Ye and this is my super super super super super long Thanksgiving prayer.”

“On this Thanksgiving, I’m so thankful for family, my blood family, my fans, and our haters – we love you too, on Thanksgiving and Christmas morning, not the night before or the day, just the morning.”

The father of four addressed the topic of his family, and especially his relationship with Kardashian.

“All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I’ve caused. I take accountability for my actions,” Ye said.

“Good Lord, my wife did not like me wearing the red [Make America Great Again] hat,” he continued, speaking of his short-spanned political career and Presidential run in 2020.

“Being a good wife, she just wanted to protect me and our family. I made me and our family a target by not aligning with Hollywood’s political stance, and that was hard for our marriage,” Ye admitted.

“Then I ran for president without proper preparation and no allies on either side,” he added. “I embarrassed my wife in the way that I presented information about our family during the one and thank God only press conference.”

The Yeezy creator also addressed his “self-righteous Christian” behaviour over the years.

“Mix that with being rich, famous, and very very very very very very attractive, and you’ve got a Molotov cocktail ready to be thrown through the window of anyone who ever disagreed with me. I was arrogant with my Jesus,” he admitted.

The “Keep My Spirit Alive” rapper also spoke about his 2016 “manic” episode.

“I went into a manic episode in 2016 and I was placed under heavy medication,” Ye said. “Since then I went on and off the medication which left me susceptible to other episodes which my wife and family and fans have had to endure.”

This video comes a few days after Ye reiterated his desire to reconcile with the Skims creator amid their ongoing divorce.

The rapper made a speech at the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event on Wednesday (24 November), saying: “The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships.”

“We’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason – I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I’m here to change the narrative.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from Ye in February this year. The reality TV star is reportedly dating Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson, after they appeared on the sketch comedy show together last month.

During his speech, Ye added: “I’m not letting E! write the narrative of my family. I’m not letting Hulu write the narrative of my family … I am the priest of my home.”

Ye also said that he has a house right next to Kardashian’s so he can be with his children but insisted that he needs “to be back home”.

“If the enemy can separate Kimye, there’s going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is ok,” the rapper said. “But when God brings Kimye together, there’s going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation, of trauma the devil has used to capitalise to keep people in misery while people step over homeless people to go to the Gucci store.”

