Kanye West Admits 'Making Mistakes'; Hopes To Reconcile With Kim Kardashian In Thanksgiving Prayer

Hollywood’s power couple, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian broke millions of hearts, earlier this year, by ending their seven years relationship. The pair, who got married in 2014 after two years of courtship, was one of the most loved couples on the planet, who also enjoyed a huge fan following on social media as well. While Kim reportedly moved on in life and is also rumoured to be dating actor-comedian Pete Davidson, the Grammy Award-winning rapper left everyone stunned with his Thanksgiving prayer. From talking about mental health and expressing his intention to reunite with Kim, West’s surely grabbed everyone’s attention with his speech.

West, who recently changed his name to Ye, admitted to ’embarrassing’ Kim in public in his Thanksgiving prayer. Addressing his family, “All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I’ve caused. I take accountability for my actions,” Ye said in the recent video posted by him on Instagram.

Talking about his estranged wife Kim, Ye even added, “Being a good wife, she just wanted to protect me and our family. I made me and our family a target by not aligning with Hollywood’s political stance, and that was hard for our marriage.” Next, the 44-year-old rapper even talked about his Presidential run and how it affected his family. “Then I ran for president without proper preparation and no allies on either side. I embarrassed my wife in the way that I presented information about our family during the one and thank God only press conference,” he added.

After apologising and expressing his intention to reunite with Kim and his family, Ye even highlighted his 2016 manic episode, He said, “I went into a manic episode in 2016 and I was placed under heavy medication. Since then I went on and off the medication which left me susceptible to other episodes which my wife and family and fans have had to endure.”

The ‘Keep My Spirit Alive’ rapper even shared a clip of his speech at the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event where he confessed to making mistakes and also focussed on redeeming relationships. “We’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband.” Hailing himself as the priest of his house, Ye also added, “When God brings Kimye together, there’s going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation.”

The couple, who share four kids together, parted ways when things the music sensation shared intimate family details on social media, forcing Kim to file for a divorce, earlier this year.

