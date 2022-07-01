Kanye West addresses impact of media coverage in lyrics to new Cardi B song

Kanye West has revealed just how much media coverage impacts him in lyrics that feature in Cardi B’s latest song “Hot S***”.

The “Flashing Lights” rapper features alongside Lil Durk on Cardi’s first track of 2022, released on Friday (1 July).

Jumping in towards the end of the song, West takes over the third verse.

“Pinky swear you ain’t scared when you heard Ye appear,” he begins, referring to himself by his legally changed name.

Midway through his verse, he addresses news headlines, singing: “Another headline. Where your head at? N****, go home, where your kids at?

“They be on my nerve, they be on my nerve,” he adds, seemingly referencing his annoyance with being in the media spotlight.

West made headlines in March when he claimed ex-wife Kim Kardashian wouldn’t allow him to see their four children.

Kanye West (Getty Images)

That same month, he was temporarily suspended from Instagram for a post about The Daily Show host Trevor Noah which included a racial slur.

He has also repeatedly used the platform to post outbursts against Pete Davidson, who began dating Kardashian in October last year.

In May, West’s new song “True Love” included lines about his custody battle with Kardashian, saying that he felt “borrowed”.

“Hot S***” is available to stream now.

