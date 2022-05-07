Kangana Ranaut's 'Lock Upp' Grand Finale: From Munawar Faruqui To Azma Fallah; Here Are The Top 6 Contestants Of The Show

Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp is currently one of the most watched and the most entertaining reality shows in the country and today the first season is going to end. This show is full of surprises and that is why the viewers are attracted to it. There have been many fights, breakdowns, friendships in this show and these things have kept this show going. Since today is the finale, we are going to discuss the top 6 contestants of the show.

Here are the top 6 contestants of ‘Lock Upp’:

Shivam Sharma is one of the most entertaining contestants and the viewers have always loved his mimicry, shayari and slogans. He was the first one to be selected for the finale.

Prince Narula is one of those celebrities who doesn’t miss out on anything as in this show he has been the troublemaker. He is the second contestant to get in the finale.

Azma Fallah has created a lot of fights or disputes among the contestants. She is known for fighting with other contestants along with hitting on Prince Narula.

One of the most simple and the most loved contestants of the Lock Upp show is Munawar Faruqui. Even Kangana Ranaut is impressed with him because of his charm and the way he plays his game. He is being paired with Anjali and both the contestants have been named as Munjali.

The fifth contestant is Anjali Arora who is also known for her Instagram reels. She has been giving tough competition to other contestants and she is one of the best entertainers.

Payal Rohtagi is the sixth contestant of the Lock Upp finale and she has been a tough competitor in the show. She revealed some of her untold secrets during the show and she used to fight a lot with her co-contestants.

You can watch the Lock Upp grand finale on May 7 from 10:30 PM on AltBalaji and MXPlayer.

