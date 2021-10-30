Kangana Ranaut Wins 4th National Award; Manoj Bajpayee And Dhanush Bag Best Actors At 67th National Film Awards

The National Film Awards ceremony took place today in New Delhi at the Vigyan Bhawan. The awardees announced earlier this year (in March) were honoured with the prestigious award in person by Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu. And Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut collected her 4th National Film Award for her breathtaking performance in Panga and Manikarnika. Dressed up in a stunning traditional golden saree, Kangana took to social media to share a couple of photos to celebrate her historic win, while dedicating the prestigious award to her parents. “We all grow up with a deep desire to be worthy of our parents love, care and sacrifices. After all the troubles I give my mummy papa such days seem to make up for all those mischiefs. Thank you for being my mummy papa I wouldn’t want it any other way,” Kangana wrote.

Established in 1954, the National Film Awards are hailed as one of the most prestigious awards in India. While Kangana won the Best Actress Award, Manoj Bajpayee and South actor Dhanush bagged the Best Actor Awards for their respective brilliant performances in Bhonsle and Asuran. While superstar Rajinikanth was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Vijaya Sethupathi took home the Best Supporting Actor prize for his spectacular act in Super Deluxe.

Superstar Rajinikanth receives the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at 67th National Film Awards ceremony in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/x8hVKuCgE0 — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2021

While Sushant Singh Rajput’s Chhicchore won the Best Hindi Film Award, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Sajid Nadiadwala dedicated it to the talented late actor. “Sushant is an integral part of our film. He made us proud. We are dedicating this award to him,” Tiwari said.

Here’s the complete list of movies that have won big at the 67th National Film Awards.

Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore

Best Actor: Dhanush for Asuran (Tamil) and Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle (Hindi)

Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut for ‘Panga’ and ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’

Best Telugu Film: Jersey

Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam

Best Tamil Film: Asuran

Best Marathi Film: Bardo

Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi for The Tashkent Files (Hindi)

Best Supporting Actor: Vijay Sethupathi for Super Deluxe (Tamil)

Best Male Playback Singer: B Praak for Kesari (Hindi)

Best Female Playback Singer: Savani Ravindra for Bardo (Marathi)

Best Direction: Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan for Bahattar Hoorain (Hindi)

Best Debut Film of a Director: Mathukutty Xavier for Helen (Malayalam)

Best Child Artist: Naga Vishal for KD (Tamil)

Best Action Direction: Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada)

Best Lyrics: Prabha Varma for Kolaambi (Malayalam)

Best Choreography: Maharishi (Telugu)

Best Film on Social Issues: Anandi Gopal (Marathi)

Best Special Effects: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)

Special Jury Award: Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Tamil)

Best Music Direction: D. Imman for Viswasam (Tamil)

Best Background Music: Prabuddha Banerjee for Jyeshthoputro (Bengali)

Best Make-up Artist: Ranjith for Helen (Malayalam)

Best Costumes: Sujith and Sai for Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)

Best Production Design: Anandi Gopal (Marathi)

Best Editing: Jersey (Telugu)

Best Audiography: Iewduh (Khasi)

Best Audiography (Re-recordist of final mixed track): Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Tamil)

Best Screenplay (Original): Jyeshthoputro (Bengali)

Best Screenplay (Adapted): Gumnaami (Bengali)

Best Screenplay (Dialogues): The Tashkent Files (Hindi)

Best Cinematography: Jallikattu (Malayalam)

Best Children’s Film: Kastoori (Hindi)

Best Film on Environment: Water Burial (Monpa)

Best Film on National Integration: Tajmahal (Marathi)

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Maharishi (Telugu)

Best Voice-over/ Narrration: Sir David Attenborough for Wild Karnataka.

Best Music Direction: Bishakhjyoti for Kranti Darshi Guruji – Ahead of Times (Hindi)

Best Editing: Arjun Gourisaria for Shut Up Sona (Hindi/ English)

Best Audiography: Radha (Musical)

Best Cinematography: Savita Singh for Sonsi (Hindi)

Best Direction: Sudhanshu Saria for Knock Knock Knock (English/ Bengali)

Best Film on Family Values: Oru Paathira Swapnam Pole (Malayalam)

Best Short Fiction Film: Custody (Hindi/ English)

Special Jury Award: Small Scale Societies (English)

Best Animation Film: Radha (Musical)

Best Investigative Film: Jakkal (Marathi)

Best Exploration Film: Wild Karnataka (English)

Best Educational Film: Apples and Oranges (English)

Best Film on Social Issues: Holy Rights (Hindi) and Ladli (Hindi)

Best Environment Film: The Stork Saviours (Hindi)

Best Promotional Film: The Shower (Hindi)

Best Arts and Culture Film: Shrikshetra-Ru-Sahijata (Odia)

Best Biographical Film: Elephants Do Remember

Best Directorial Debut: Raj Pritam More for Khisa (Marathi)

Best Film: An Engineered Dream (Hindi)

Most Film Friendly State: Sikkim

Best Book on Cinema: A Gandhian Affair: India’s Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema, by Sanjay Suri

Best Film Critic: Sohini Chattopadhyay

