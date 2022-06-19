Kangana Ranaut Voices Support For Agnipath Scheme, Says 'Youth Is Getting Destroyed In Drugs And Pubg'

The Army’s new recruitment scheme called the Agnipath scheme has caused an uproar in India, young men stormed out in thousands to protests and several mobs turned violent. Protestors burned down several public means of transport, blocked highways and pelted stones at the police. The new scheme has been getting a lot of backlashes, however, several people have voiced their support for the scheme. Actor Kangana Ranaut also took to her Instagram and said that the Agnipath scheme was important for the youth.

Taking to her Instagram, Kangana wrote that the Agnipath scheme will be beneficial for the youth as most of them are getting wasted due to drugs and Pubg. She wrote, “Many nations like Israel have made army training compulsory for all their youth, few years every one gives to the army to learn life values like discipline, nationalism and what it means to guard your country’s borders.”

She further added, “#agnipathscheme has deeper meaning than just getting building careers, employment or making money…. In olden days everyone went to Gurukul its almost like that it’s just that they getting paid to do it, shocking percentage of youth that’s getting destroyed in drugs and pubG needs these reforms…appreciate the government for taking these initiatives .”

What is the Agnipath scheme?

The Agnipath Scheme has been launched to lower the age profile of the armed forces and reduce the cost of over-growing pension bills. Under this scheme, youth (both men and women) aged between 17.5 years to 21 years will be recruited directly from educational institutions or via recruitment rallies. The youth will be recruited on a contract for four years, in which they will be subjected to a 6-month rigorous training regime and 3.5 years of active service.

After the completion of four years, only 25 per cent of the recruited armed forces will be retained and given permanent jobs while the other aspirants will be given a certificate and around Rs 11 lakh at the time to exit. These soldiers who will be recruited after four years will be called Agniveers. The government plans to recruit around 40,000 soldiers via the new system.

