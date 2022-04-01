Kangana Ranaut Takes An Indirect Dig At Karan Johar As 'Lock Upp' Hits 200m Views: Tere Rone Ke Din Aa Gaye Papa Jo

Kangana Ranaut is currently hosting the controversial reality show Lock Upp and has dragged several celebs on her new show. This time around, the actor called out Karan Johar in an Instagram post as her reality TV show Lock Upp hit 200 million views. It is quite well known that Ranaut and Johar don’t see eye to eye after, the former called the filmmaker ‘flagbearer of Nepotism’ on his talk show Koffee with Karan.

As Kangana announced that her show Lock Upp had hit 200 million views, she wrote that it’s time of ‘papa jo’ to start crying in the corner and this was just the beginning. She wrote, “As lock up hits 200M views …. Sari changu mangu sena/media of cruella /papajo along with him, going to cry chup chup ke… itne papad belne ke baad bhi dekho 200M aur abhi aage aage dekho hota hua kya, tere rone ke din as gaye papa jo (As Lock Upp hits 200 million views, the entire army of chipmunks/media of cruella/ papa jo along with him, are going to cry in hiding. Despite them trying so hard we have got 200m views. Now see what is going to happen next. Your days to cry are here now, papa jo).”

Kangana had earlier this week, called out Johar and alleged that the filmmaker had forced an entertainment website to ban her after purchasing major stocks in the company. She wrote, “In the latest news, movie mafia daddy a fading director and now failing producer as well who is desperately clinging to south superstars and their movies to save his fading career has got me banned in an entertainment website **villa where he has bought most of the stakes.”

Kangana has been locking horns with Karan Johar ever since she called him ‘flag bearer of Nepotism’ and has publicly called out the filmmaker over the years. The actor also called Hrithik Roshan during the first episode of Lock Upp, she was heard saying, “Log paanch ungliyan mila ke haath jodd rahe hain. Waise gala toh che ungliyon walo ka bhi sookh raha hai .”

