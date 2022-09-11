Kangana Ranaut Strikes At ‘Brahmastra’ Again; Believes Box Office Figures Of The Movie Are Fake: ‘That’s A New Low’

Kangana Ranaut recently unleashed an onslaught of attacks on Ayan Mukerji’s and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra and doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon. Earlier this week, Kangana took to her Instagram and called the movie a ‘disaster’ and said that everyone who calls Ayan Mukerji should be jailed. The actress has now reacted to the claims that Brahmastra box office records are being faked by the makers.

Kangana reacted to filmmaker-writer Eray Mridula Cather’s tweet that the makers of Brahmastra are manipulating the box office figures. He wrote, “So, few trade analysts are not giving #Brahmastra BO figures, as they’re completely manipulated. The ones who’re going gaga with fake BO figures are heftily paid. This manipulation is possibly India’s biggest so far, over 60-70percent fake figures. It’s not just ego, it’s coke-ego!” Sharing the tweet on her Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, “Wow, that’s a new low… 70 percent.”

Kangana earlier wrote, “Everyone who called Ayan Mukerji a genius should be jailed immediately… He took 12 years to make this film, he replaced 14 DOP’s he shot for more than 400 days for this film and changed 85 ADs and burnt 600 crores to ashes.”

It was reported that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer garnered Rs. 75 crore worldwide, becoming the biggest opening for a Hindi movie in 2022.

