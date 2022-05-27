Kangana Ranaut Starter 'Dhaakad' Discontinued From Theaters; No Shows Available In Mumbai

Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad released last Friday on May 20 and within a week, several theaters have discontinued the movie. What comes as even more shocking is that there are absolutely no shows available in Mumbai. Dhaakad had disadvantage as it released alongside Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and got ‘A’ certification and even got negative reviews from the critics. The only major state playing Dhaakad at the moment is Delhi.

As per Bollywood Hungama, Dhaakad released in over 2100 screens last week and by the end of the weekend the screens were reduced drastically and by the time the weekdays rolled in the movie was completely removed from theatres across India. Several cinema owners have opted to screen Hollywood movie Top Gun: Maverick instead of Dhaakad.

A source told the media outlet, “Dhaakad was released on May 20 with around 2100 screens. By Sunday, May 22, around 300 screens discontinued it, especially the single screens. The screen count was reduced even more from Monday onwards. By Thursday, it was out of many cinemas as Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick had an early release on May 26”

They added, “In Week 2, Dhaakad is playing in only 25 cinemas in India. In other words, it has been removed from nearly 98.80% of theatres that were playing the film in Week 1. Delhi is the biggest city that is still playing Dhaakad, in four theatres. In Mumbai, it’s not playing in a single cinema hall.”

It was earlier reported that, Dhaakad only collected Rs. 50 lakh on its opening day and the total collection of the movie till date has been merely Rs. 2 crore.

