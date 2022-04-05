Kangana Ranaut Slams Oscars And Grammys For Ignoring Lata Mangeshkar; Urges Desi-Fans To Boycott The 'Local Awards'

Known for sharing her views on controversial matters, actress Kangana Ranaut has once again grabbed everyone’s attention by urging Indians to ‘boycott’ the Oscars and Grammys in her latest social media post. But that wasn’t all as she even termed these internationally recognised award ceremonies as ‘local’ for failing to pay tribute to Indian legend Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away earlier this year.

While the Academy and Grammys forgot to add the renowned Indian singer’s name in their ‘In Memoriam segment, Kangana lashed out at them on Instagram. She wrote, “We must take strong stands against any local awards who claim to be international and yet ignore and intentionally sideline legendary artists because of their race or ideologies.”

“Both Oscar and Grammy failed to give tribute to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Ji… our media should totally boycott these biased local events who claim to be global awards,” Kangana added.

While several desi-Twitter users also expressed their discontent on the microblogging platform, the Recording Academy soon rectified their mistake and added singers Lata Mangeshkar and Bappi Lahiri’s names on their official website in the ‘In Memoriam’ section. But the snubbing of Indian artists on a globally recognised platform surely raised a lot of eyebrows.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kangana has been busy hosting a reality show ‘Lock Upp’ which is aired on ALTBalaji and MX Player. Apart from the controversial show, Kangana has a long list of interesting projects like ‘Dhaakad’, ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda’, ‘Tejas’, ‘Emergency’ and ‘The Incarnation: Sita’.

