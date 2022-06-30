Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Uddhav Thackeray's Resignation As Maha CM; 'Even Lord Shiva Can't Save Shiv Sena'

After a week-long political turmoil, Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra soon after the supreme court greenlight a floor test. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government collapsed in Maharashtra after a certain section of Shiv Sena leaders led by rebel MLA Eknath Shinde camped in luxury hotels and said that they were unhappy and upset with the functioning of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress, with which the Shiv Sena forms the MVA. Actress Kangana Ranaut, who has locked her horns with Thackeray before has now reacted to his resignation.

Sharing a video message via her Instagram handle, Kangana Ranaut said, “After 1975, this time is the most significant time for Indian democracy. In 1975, politician JP Narayan had challenged the throne and the thrones had fallen. In 2020, I had said that democracy is a trust. Whoever breaks this trust under the pride of politics, it’s certain that their own pride will be crushed.”

She continued and said, “ This isn’t the power of a specific personality, this is the power of a true character. Hanuman ji is considerd the 12th avatar of Shiv. When Shiv Sena itself bans Hanuman Chalisa, even Shiv cannot save them. Har Har Mahadev. Jai Hind. Jai Maharashtra.”

Ranaut had earlier taken a dig at Uddhav Thackeray back in 2020 and called him the ‘worse product of nepotism’ after Thackeray took a dig at her for criticising Mumbai. She wrote in a tweet, “You should be ashamed of yourself chief minister, being a public servant you are indulging in petty fights, using your power to insult, damage and humiliate people who don’t agree with you, you don’t deserve the chair you have acquired by playing dirty politics. SHAME.”

