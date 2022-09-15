Kangana Ranaut Praises Ajay Devgn’s Latest Business Venture After Saying He Will Never Promote Her Films

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and praised Ajay Devgn’s latest business venture a few months after she claimed that the actor will never promote her movie. Devgn recently opened his cinema chain named NY in Ahmedabad and Ranaut congratulted him.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kanagan sared Taran Adarsh’s tweet and wrote, “This is the best and most effective way a superstar can utilise his resources and influence, not only it generates employment it also increases our screen count… Number of screens in India= less than 7000. Number of screens in China= more than 70,000. Congratulations sir @ajaydevgn.”

SEE ALSO: Kangana Ranaut Continues To Attack ‘Brahmastra’; Wants To Interview Karan Johar And Ask ‘Why So Desperate’

Meanwhile, Taran’s tweet read, “Ajay Devgn’s NY cinemas on expansion spree: opens 4-screen multiplex in Ahmedabad…* located at #aamrakunj at #moteraroad in #ahmedabad. * 4 screens. can play #3d movies. #nycinemas will shortly open in #anand, #surat and #rajkot.”

Kangana had previously taken a dig at Ajay and told Mirror Now, “But Ajay Devgn will never promote my film. He will promote other films but will never promote my film. Akshay Kumar called me, quietly, to tell me ‘hush-hush’ that you know, I love your Thalaivi, but he will not tweet my trailer.”

She also said, “Ajay Devgn goes and does a role in a female-centric film. But will he do that in my film? I will be more than obliged and I will be more than grateful if he does. If he supports my film how Arjun (Rampal) has. Of course, it is quite evident that they don’t want to. I think all the actors should support me as I support them. “

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Kangana Ranaut Praises Ajay Devgn’s Latest Business Venture After Saying He Will Never Promote Her Films