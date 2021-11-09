Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Adnan Sami and Ekta Kapoor Honoured With Padma Shri In New Delhi

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who had collected her fourth National Film Award last month, was recently honoured with a Padma Shri Award, at a ceremony held in the Rashtrapati Bhavan. But she wasn’t the only renowned Bollywood celebrity in the list of 61 Padma Shri awardees for the year 2020 as filmmaker Karan Johar, TV producer Ekta Kapoor and singer Adnan Sami were also presented with the fourth-highest civilian honour by President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi.

Hailed as one of the most prestigious awards in the country, the Padma Awards were established in 1954, recognising the contribution of people in various fields: arts, education, sports and others. The prestigious award ceremony which was held on Monday in New Delhi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan was even attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took to Twitter to hail the contribution of the recipients. “Attended the first of the Padma Award ceremonies for the years 2020 and 2021. I felt extremely happy to see grassroots level achievers being recognised for their exemplary efforts to further public good. Congratulations to all those who have been conferred the #PeoplesPadma,” PM Modi tweeted.

Attended the Padma Awards ceremony earlier this evening. Congratulations to those who have been conferred the #PeoplesPadma. pic.twitter.com/DUpuO1YC4Z — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Balaji head-honcho Ekta Kapoor dedicated the ‘badge of honour’ to her parents, she wrote, “It is an absolute honour to receive the Fourth Highest Civilian Award for my humble contribution in the field of performing arts. It is a surreal moment and a matter of great pride.”

It is an absolute honour to receive the Fourth Highest Civilian Award for my humble contribution in the field of performing arts. It is a surreal moment and a matter of great pride. pic.twitter.com/29J9DudMCV — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) November 8, 2021

On the other hand, Karan Johar termed it as a ‘surreal’ feeling to receive the prestigious award from President Shri Ram Nath Kovind. “Today felt surreal! I am honoured and humbled that the prestigious Padma Shri Award was bestowed on me. I feel extremely fortunate to receive it from the hands of our honourable President Shri Ram Nath Kovind,” Karan tweeted.

Today felt surreal! I am honoured and humbled that the prestigious Padma Shri Award was bestowed on me. I feel extremely fortunate to receive it from the hands of our honourable President Shri Ram Nath Kovind. pic.twitter.com/SHp0t3ZBAc — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 8, 2021

Talking to the media present at the event, singer Adnan Sami said, “It’s not only an honour but also a responsibility, which I’ll try to carry out well.” While Kangana shared a video message on Instagram, wherein she thanked her fans, but at the same time even slammed her critics by saying ‘This Padma Shri will silence a lot of people’ which ended up receiving a mixed response on social media.

Meanwhile, fans and other B-town celebrities showered the Padma Shri Award winners with congratulatory messages.

