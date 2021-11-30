Kangana Ranaut Files An FIR Alleging Death Threats Over Her Post On Farmers' Protest

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who has never shied away from expressing her personal opinions on controversial issues, landed herself in legal trouble when a complaint stating that the actress had disrespected the Sikh community by spreading hatred last week. While the ‘Queen’ actress referred to them as ‘Khalistani terrorists’ has now filed an FIR alleging that she has been receiving death threats over her post on the farm law protestors.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared a copy of the FIR along with a picture of her posing with her mother Asha Ranaut and sister Rangoli Chandel at the Golden Temple. She wrote, “I am getting constant threats from disruptive forces on this very post of mine. A brother from Bathinda has openly threatened to kill me. I am not afraid of these types of threats. I speak against those who conspire against the country and terrorist forces and will always speak.”

Kangana talked about democracy while defending the comments made by her previously. She continued, “Democracy is the biggest strength of our country. The government may be of any party, but the fundamental right to protect the integrity, unity and fundamental rights of citizens and expression of ideas has been given to us by the Constitution of Babasaheb Ambedkar. I have never said anything derogatory or hateful about any caste, religion or group.”

The National Award-winning actress even urged interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi for help. Kangana requested, “You are also a woman, your mother-in-law Indira Gandhi ji fought strongly against this terrorism till the last moment. Kindly instruct your chief minister of Punjab to take immediate action about the threats from such terrorist, disruptive and anti-national forces.”

The 34-year-old actress even highlighted the upcoming Punjab elections in her post and wrote, “It is a humble request to them not to spread hatred towards anyone for their political ambitions to win elections.” Furthermore, Kangana added, “I am neither afraid nor will I ever be afraid, in the interest of the country, I will keep speaking openly against the traitors,” as she concluded her note.

Known for creating quite a stir with her controversial statement, Kangana has been pretty successful in her career. Earlier this month, Kangana was honoured with the Padma Shri Award along with Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor and singer Adnan Sami. And with interesting projects like ‘Tejas’, ‘Dhaakad’, ‘Emergency’, ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda’ and ‘The Incarnation: Sita’ in her kitty, the talented actress looks all set to dominate the box office next year.

