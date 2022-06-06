Kangana Ranaut Defends 'Dhaakad' Box Office Debacle; Calls 2022 The 'Year Of Blockbuster'

Popularly known for sharing her unfiltered opinions on controversial matters, actress Kangana Ranaut has finally responded to the box office debacle of her recently released movie ‘Dhaadak’. While the Razneesh Ghai directorial failed to allure audiences to the cinema halls, theatres eventually pulled down the movie due to a lack of audience turnout.

While Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan’s horror-comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ which released along with ‘Dhaadak’ has gone on to surpass the Rs 150 crore mark in the domestic circuit according to trade expert Taran Adarsh, the failure of Kangana’s action-thriller left the makers pretty stunned.

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 continues to dazzle, unaffected by multiple releases week after week… Growth on [third] Sat and Sun remarkable… Mass circuits in full form… Heading towards ₹ 175 cr… [Week 3] Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.71 cr. Total: ₹ 154.82 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/ilo0sZJPAq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 6, 2022

After days of keeping away from the limelight, Kangana has finally broken her silence on Dhaakad’s poor box office performance. Calling 2022 the ‘year of blockbuster’ on Instagram stories, the actress wrote, “I see a lot of negativity but 2022 is the year of blockbuster – lock up hosting. And it’s not over yet. I have great hopes with it.”

Talking about her previous hits (Manikarnika and Thalaivii), Kangana added, “2019 I gave Manikarnika 160 cr ka superhit hit, 2020 was covid year. 2021 I gave the biggest film of my career Thalaivii which came on OTT and was a huge success.”

While Kangana is now focused on her next, Emergency, in which she’ll be essaying the role of Indira Gandhi, she is also reported to helm the project. She also has a couple of interesting projects like ‘Tejas’, ‘Manikarnika Returns: The legend of Didda’ and ‘Sita: The Incarnation’ in the pipeline. Plus, Kangana’s production house will soon roll out Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur starrer ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’.

