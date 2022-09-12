Kangana Ranaut Continues To Attack ‘Brahmastra’; Wants To Interview Karan Johar And Ask ‘Why So Desperate’

Ever since Brahmastra released earlier this week on Friday, actor Kangana Ranaut has been taking a dig at the makers Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar. Ranaut has claimed that the makers are faking the box office numbers and even went as far as to call the movie a ‘disaster’. Brahmastra makers have claimed that the movie as collected Rs. 225 crore worldwide on its first weekend and the movie has also been declared hit. Kangana took a jibe at Karan Johar and said that she would like to interview him and ask him why is he so desperate to fake numbers.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana wrote, “I want to interview Karan Johar and understand why is he declaring gross collection of Brahmastra and not net collection? what is the desperation? Also after making 60cr (that’s the net collection they have declared, I don’t believe in this number but Net amount India is 60cr for two days according to them) even if we believe them how come 650cr film emerged a hit already.”

She added, “Karan Johar Ji please enlighten us… because I am afraid there are different laws of nature for movie mafia and different ones for mere mortals like us…. Hence different mathematics for the privileged people like you and different mathematics for underprivileged like us… please enlighten us on this.”

Brahmastra has been directed by Ayan Mukerji and bankrolled by Dharma productions. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. It is the first movie in Mukerji’s Astraverse.

