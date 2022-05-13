Kangana Ranaut Compares Marvel's Thor To Lord Hanuman, Claims Avengers Are 'Hugely Inspired' By Vedas

Actress Kangana Ranaut is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie ‘Dhaakad’, and the diva is definitely making the most of the opportunity. While she recently extended her support to South superstar Mahesh Babu by agreeing with his ‘Bollywood can’t afford me’ comment at the second trailer launch of ‘Dhaakad’, Kangana’s views on Western superheroes have become the talk of the town.

When quizzed about her approach towards essaying the role of a superhero during a conversation with ETimes, Kangana responded claiming that ‘the West borrows from our mythology’ while comparing popular Marvel superheroes like Thor and Iron Man with Indian mythological characters. “When I look at their superheroes like Iron Man, I feel his armour can be related to Karn’s armour from Mahabharata, Thor wielding the hammer can be compared to Hanumanji and his gada,” Kangana said.

SEE ALSO: Kangana Ranaut Weighs In On Ajay Devgn-Kiccha Sudeep Debate On Hindi; Says ‘Runway 34’ Star Is Not Wrong

Explaining her stance about the Avengers being inspired by Mahabharata, the ‘Manikarnika’ actress continued, “Their visual perspective is different, but the origins of these superhero stories are hugely inspired by our Vedas.”

While Kangana has been pretty busy with the promotions of ‘Dhaakad’, she recently shared her opinion on Mahesh Babu’s controversial statement and said, “He’s right, Bollywood cannot afford Mahesh Babu,” at the second trailer launch of her upcoming movie. Read more about it here.

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, ‘Dhaakad’ will also feature Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles. The action-drama which is slated to release on May 20, 2022, is expected to face tough competition from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ which is releasing on the same date.

SEE ALSO: ‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness’ Mid-Credit Scene, Explained

Cover Image: Instagram

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Kangana Ranaut Compares Marvel's Thor To Lord Hanuman, Claims Avengers Are 'Hugely Inspired' By Vedas