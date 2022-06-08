Kangana Ranaut Comes Out In Support Of Nupur Sharma, Ends Up Calling Qatar Airways CEO 'Idiot' In An Embarrassing Gaffe

Known for sharing her unfiltered views on controversial topics, actress Kangana Ranaut seems to have landed herself in trouble after falling for a viral spoof video online. The entire episode happened on Wednesday, hours after the 35-year-old actress came out in support of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

Reacting to a viral (spoof) video, Kangana wrote, “This idiot of a man has no shame bullying a poor man, mocking his insignificance and place in the world. Vasudev may be poor and insignificant for a rich man like you but he has the right to express his grief, pain, and disappointment in whatever context it may be. Remember there is a world beyond this world where we all are equal,” while slamming Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker on social media.

In another story posted on Instagram story, Kangana continued, “All so-called Indians who are cheering this bully for making fun of a poor man, remember this is exactly why you all are a big ‘bojh’ (burden) on this overpopulated country.” But she instantly took it down after realising the gaffe she made online.

The CEO of Qatar airways now gives an interview to Aljazeera on the call for #BycottQatarAirwaysQatar by Vashudev

On the other hand, Kangana extending her support to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma was also criticised by many netizens. Taking to Instagram stories, Kangana wrote, “Nupur is entitled to her opinions, I see all kinds of threats targeted at her, when Hindu Gods are insulted which they are almost every day we go to court, pls do that no need to play dons yourself.” Futhermore, she continued, “This is not Afghanistan, we have a proper functioning government which is chosen with a process called democracy… just a reminder for those who keep forgetting.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kangana has already started working on her next project ‘Emergency’ after the box office failure of her recently-released action drama ‘Dhaakad’.

