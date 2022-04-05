Kangana Ranaut Calls Herself 'Superstar Host', Says Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, And More Failed At Hosting

Kangana Ranaut recently made her hosting debut through the controversial reality show Lock Upp and has called out several celebs on her new show. This time around, the actor took a dig at several Bollywood actors like Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, and more. Ranaut said that she was taking a ‘stand for herself’ and stated that these actors failed at hosting. She also went on to say that she was a ‘superstar host’ and compared herself to Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and penned down a lengthy note calling out several Bollywood actors and saying that they had failed at hosting. She wrote, “Many successful actors have tried their hands on hosting like SRK, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh… they may have successful careers but they failed at hosting they are unsuccessful hosts, so far only Shri Amitabh Bachchan ji, Salman Khan ji, and Kangana Ranaut have achieved this glory to be a superstar host… privileged to be in this league.”

She went on and took a dig at the ‘jealous movie mafia’ and said that they were trying to bring her show down but she will be taking a stand for herself. Last week as Kangana announced that her show Lock Upp had hit 200 million views, she called out Karan Johar and said that it was ‘papa jo’s time to start crying in the corner and this was just the beginning.

She wrote, “As lock up hits 200M views …. Sari changu mangu sena/media of cruella /papajo along with him, going to cry chup chup ke… itne papad belne ke baad bhi dekho 200M aur abhi aage aage dekho hota hua kya, tere rone ke din as gaye papa jo (As Lock Upp hits 200 million views, the entire army of chipmunks/media of cruella/ papa jo along with him, are going to cry in hiding. Despite them trying so hard we have got 200m views. Now see what is going to happen next. Your days to cry are here now, papa jo).”

