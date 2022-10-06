Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt And Karan Johar In ‘Bigg Boss’? Comedian’s Hilarious Skit Impresses Dhaakad Star

One of the biggest reality shows in India, Bigg Boss has shown the true colours of many celebrities over the years. Staying in a closed and controlled environment with a bunch of other people having clashing views and personalities is not an easy task. The show, hosted by Salman Khan, is currently airing its 16th season and there are still many personalities we wish to see on it.

Kangana Ranaut would be on the top of many people’s lists. But how wild would it be to have her on the show with Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and every star kid with whom she publicly clashed? Social media comedian who goes by the username Ginni ki Life imagined just that and left the Dhaakad star impressed with her creativity.

In her skit, the comedian showed Kangana Ranaut (Named Queen K), Alia Bhatt as Aila, Karan Johar as Kaju, Ananya Panday as Naya Naya Panday and Sonam Kapoor as Onam Kapoor, entering the Bigg Boss house. In the hilarious skit, Kangana is seen ruling over everyone in the house and ordering them to do the work.

Kangana Ranaut stumbled upon the video and was left impressed with Ginni’s creativity and impersonation of every celebrity, including herself. She also shared the link to her YouTube video and wrote, ”This kid is hilarious”.

Cover artwork by Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

