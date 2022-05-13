Kangana Ranaut Agrees With Mahesh Babu, Says “Bollywood Can Definitely Not Afford Him,” Amid Ongoing Debate

Popularly known for sharing her unfiltered opinions on controversial matters, actress Kangana Ranaut recently shared her opinion on Mahesh Babu’s controversial ‘Bollywood can’t afford me’ statement and stunned everyone by agreeing with the South superstar. “He’s right, Bollywood cannot afford Mahesh Babu,” Kangana said at the second trailer launch of her upcoming movie ‘Dhaakad’.

While the South actor’s comment has left the internet divided by sparking off a new debate, Kangana coming out in support of Mahesh Babu and agreeing with his statement shocked many Bollywood followers. But that wasn’t all as the ‘Queen’ actress explained herself by revealing that many filmmakers have approached Mahesh Babu as he is one actor, who has singlehandedly carried the Telugu film industry to the top.

Furthermore, Kangana continued, “Why create controversies on small things? If he said that in some context, I think it only makes sense. We can also say Hollywood cannot afford us or say whatever way we want to convey our point. But here’s one thing, I think he has shown respect for his work and industry which is why he has reached the level he is at today and we cannot deny that.”

Apart from extending her support to Mahesh Babu, the ‘Manikarnika’ actress also talked about the ongoing language debate at the event. “I believe all languages in our country are equally respectable,” she added.

Meanwhile, Kangana’s upcoming project ‘Dhaakad’ will feature the actress in a never-seen-before avatar. Directed by Razneesh Ghai, the action-drama which is slated to release in theatres on May 20, 2022, will also star Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles.

Apart from ‘Dhaakad’, Kangana also has interesting projects like ‘Tejas’, ‘Emergency’ and ‘The Incarnation- Sita’ in the pipeline.

