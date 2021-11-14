Kane Williamson hits fine 85 to guide New Zealand to 172 in T20 World Cup final

Kane Williamson leads the New Zealand charge with the bat (Getty Images)

Australia and New Zealand are meeting in the T20 World Cup final for what is an historic encounter in Dubai. Neither country have ever won the tournament, with Australia having reached the final once before where they lost to England in 2010, and New Zealand never having reached the final.

New Zealand saw off England in the semi-finals on Wednesday with a late onslaught courtesy of Daryl Mitchell and Jimmy Neesham, while Australia’s victory over the previously unbeaten Pakistan mirrored the Kiwis’ win as Matthew Wade smashed and ramped the Australians to their target with an over to spare. The two matches demonstrated the importance of batting second in the shortest format of the game, and the toss could again prove crucial here today.

The two teams have met in 14 T20 internationals before this match and Australia firmly have the edge in that record, with nine victories and five defeats. However it was New Zealand who took victory in the only previous T20 World Cup meeting between the pair. Follow all the action from the final below, live.

Show latest update 1636906734 Australia 43-1 (6 overs) chasing 173 to win T20 World Cup Better from Adam Milne, who doesn’t offer Warner much to go attack at all, and a much-needed tight over. Lawrence Ostlere 14 November 2021 16:18 1636906423 Australia 40-1 (5 overs) chasing 173 to win T20 World Cup A huge six by Warner who smacks a short Southee ball into the stands on the on-side. A few singles add to Australia’s tally, and they are going along well. Lawrence Ostlere 14 November 2021 16:13 1636906178 Australia 30-1 (4 overs) chasing 173 to win T20 World Cup Six! Adam Milne is into the attack and Marsh smashes his first ball over deep square leg, an astonishing hit into the top tier. Two fours follow and it’s clear Australia are attacking the weakest of New Zealand’s strong pace bowlers. A good over for Australia. Lawrence Ostlere 14 November 2021 16:09 1636905891 Australia 15-1 (3 overs) chasing 173 to win T20 World Cup Mitchell Marsh is the new man in. Three more dots from Boult, and that’s a brilliant over. Lawrence Ostlere 14 November 2021 16:04 1636905788 Wicket! Australia 15-1 (2.3 overs) chasing 173 to win T20 World Cup Aaron Finch slams Boult for four but with the very next ball he’s gone, hitting high into the sky where Daryl Mitchell catches brilliantly on the run. A big breakthrough for New Zealand. Lawrence Ostlere 14 November 2021 16:03 1636905593 Australia 11-0 (2 overs) chasing 173 to win T20 World Cup David Warner swipes Tim Southee’s second ball over cover for four. New Zealand won’t necessarily mind that if Warner is going to offer up his wicket early, but his accuracy is excellent and with the very next ball he flicks over backward point for another boundary. Ten from the over. Lawrence Ostlere 14 November 2021 15:59 1636905356 Australia 1-0 (1 over) chasing 173 to win T20 World Cup Trent Boult produces two dots before showing a shade of swing, which draws the edge of Warner’s bat and runs away for a single. Finch comes in and immediately steps well forwards outside of his crease to try to negate that swing. This is more like an over of Test cricket, finishing with Boult calling for LBW, but nothing given. Excellent bowling. Lawrence Ostlere 14 November 2021 15:55 1636905101 T20 World Cup final So here come Australia. Can Warner and Finch survive the speed and swing of Boult and Southee? This powerplay will be fascinating, and potentially crucial too. Sam Curran, speaking on Sky Sports, thinks New Zealand are in the driving seat. Lawrence Ostlere 14 November 2021 15:51 1636904506 New Zealand 172-4 (20 overs), Australia yet to bat Starc to bowl the final over. Seifert flicks the first ball off his toes for four behind square leg. Then comes a dot and a single, handing the strike to Neesham. He swings hard but misses and Starc breathes a sigh of relief. Two balls to go. The first is a wide and a pinched single, then Seifert pushes a single from the next. Neesham faces the final ball, runs two, and that is a very respectable total of 172. Lawrence Ostlere 14 November 2021 15:41 1636904069 New Zealand 162-4 (19 overs), Australia yet to bat It’s now Jimmy Neesham and Tim Seifert at the crease after those two wickets. Neesham picks up where he left off in the semi-final, crushing a big six straight down the ground of Cummins’ bowling. On the final ball they pinch a second run which was barely there, Neesham just surviving a check on the big screen. One more over. Lawrence Ostlere 14 November 2021 15:34

