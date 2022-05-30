Kambosos vs Haney time: When are ring walks in UK and US for fight this weekend?

Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium will host a main event of epic proportions this weekend, as George Kambosos Jr steps out on home turf to fight Devin Haney for undisputed lightweight gold.

Australian Kambosos Jr (20-0, 10 knockouts) holds the WBO, WBA and IBF belts, having dethroned Teofimo Lopez via split decision in November for a career-making win.

Meanwhile, American Haney (27-0, 15 KOs) carries the WBC strap into hostile territory here, looking for a fifth straight successful defence while also bidding to take his opponent’s three titles.

Last time out, Haney outpointed Joseph Diaz in April 2021, with the 23-year-old remaining unbeaten – like Kambosos Jr, 28 – with a unanimous-decision win.

Here’s all you need to know about this weekend’s big fight.

When is it?

Per Marvel Stadium’s official website, the main card will begin at 1.20pm AEST (4.20am BST) on Sunday 5 June.

That works out to 8.20pm PT, 10.20pm CT and 11.20pm ET on Saturday 4 June.

The main event is expected to follow at approximately 3pm AEST (6am BST) on Sunday.

That equates to 10pm PT on Saturday, but 12am CT and 1am ET on Sunday.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, Sky Sports will air the event live for its subscribers, who can also stream the fights on the broadcaster’s website and Sky Go app.

In the US, the card will air live on ESPN.

Odds

Kambosos Jr during his win against Teofimo Lopez (Getty Images)

Kambosos Jr – 13/10

Draw – 16/1

Haney – 8/13

Via Betfair.

Full card

George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney (WBO, WBA, IBF, WBC lightweight titles)

Jason Maloney vs Aston Palicte (bantamweight)

Junior Fa vs Lucas Browne (heavyweight)

Hemi Ahio vs Christian Ndzie (heavyweight)

David Nyika vs Karim Maatalla (cruiserweight)

Andrew Maloney vs Alexander Espinoza (super-flyweight)

Terry Nickolas vs Lachlan Higgins (middleweight)

Amari Jones vs Ankush Hooda (super-welterweight)

Taylah Robertson vs Sarah Higginson (women’s flyweight)

Yoel Angeloni vs Ken Aitken (welterweight)

Huseein Fayad vs Pom Thanawut Phetkum (super-featherweight)

Isaias Sette vs Luke Gersbeck (super-welterweight)

