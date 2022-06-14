Kamala Harris warns that overturning Roe vs Wade could ‘challenge’ other rights

Posted on June 14, 2022 0

The US Supreme Court’s likely decision to overturn abortion care protections would “challenge” other “fundamental” constitutional rights, Kamala Harris has said.

The vice president said that if the landmark ruling Roe vs Wade, which enshrined constitutional protections for abortion care, was overturned, other freedoms such as marriage equality and access to birth control could be impacted.

The Roe ruling effectively repealed laws that outright banned abortion, prompting years of religious and moral conflict over womens’ rights.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Kamala Harris warns that overturning Roe vs Wade could ‘challenge’ other rights