Kamala Harris slams ‘outrageous’ Oklahoma abortion ban as part of post-Roe ‘war on women’s rights’

Kamala Harris sharply criticised Oklahoma’s “outrageous” new proposed total abortion ban, which passed the state’s legislature on Thursday.

“It’s outrageous, and it’s just the latest in a series of extreme laws around the country,” the vice-president said during an event on Thursday with abortion and reproductive health providers.

Together, with the Supreme Court’s likely overturning of Roe v. Wade, Ms Harris warned that conservatives are leading a “war on women’s rights” that will diminish women’s agency and reduce the privacy rights of all Americans.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.

