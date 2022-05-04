Kamala Harris says women’s rights in the US are ‘under attack’

Vice President Kamala Harris has condemned the Supreme Court‘s initial draft majority opinion suggesting that a ruling that overturns the 1973 Roe vs Wade decision is about to happen, saying that women’s rights in the US are “under attack.”

“If the court overturns Roe v Wade it will be a direct assault on freedom and on the fundamental right of self-determination to which all Americans are entitled,” Harris said during her address at the We Are EMILY National Conference and Gala.

