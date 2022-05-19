Kamala Harris criticises ‘outrageous’ Oklahoma abortion ban

Posted on May 19, 2022 0

Kamala Harris has slammed Oklahoma‘s proposed near-total ban on abortion, which was given final approval by the state’s Republican-dominated legislature on Thursday (19 May).

The proposed ban would outlaw abortion from the “moment of fertilisation” and only allowed in cases of rape, incest, or medical emergency.

“[The law] is designed to punish and control women… the power a woman has to make decisions about her own body I believe is directly connected to her power to make decisions about her future,” Harris said.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Kamala Harris criticises ‘outrageous’ Oklahoma abortion ban