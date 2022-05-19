Kamala Harris has slammed Oklahoma‘s proposed near-total ban on abortion, which was given final approval by the state’s Republican-dominated legislature on Thursday (19 May).
The proposed ban would outlaw abortion from the “moment of fertilisation” and only allowed in cases of rape, incest, or medical emergency.
“[The law] is designed to punish and control women… the power a woman has to make decisions about her own body I believe is directly connected to her power to make decisions about her future,” Harris said.
Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Source Link Kamala Harris criticises ‘outrageous’ Oklahoma abortion ban