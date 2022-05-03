Kamala Harris calls leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v Wade a ‘direct assault on freedom’

Vice President Kamala Harris assailed a leaked draft opinion by the Supreme Court that would overturn Roe v Wade and effectively curtail the right to an abortion in the United States as a “direct assault on freedom.”

