Kaley Cuoco describes unscripted moment Sharon Stone ‘b**** slapped’ her on The Flight Attendant

Kaley Cuoco spoke about the unscripted moment Sharon Stone slapped her during a Monday (18 April) appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Stone joins the cast of Cuoco’s acclaimed thriller series The Flight Attendant as airline worker Cassie Bowden’s (Cuoco) mother.

Cuoco said that Stone went off-script during one “very emotional” scene that was 10-minutes long. “Before we started the scene, she sat me down and said, ‘Hey how do you feel about me touching you in this scene?’’’ Cuoco recalled. “I said whatever you want to do, you’re Sharon Stone.

“It’s this very long emotional scene, and at the end of the scene, she’s supposed to come up and say something very serious to me, and walk out… She says this line to me and she grabs my face and she whacks me!”

Cuoco told Kimmel that the slap was definitely “for real”, adding that her reaction was “about as real as you could get”.

She said that after the scene, “Sharon comes back and she says. ‘Oh, my God, I love you, I didn’t mean to do that, it just seemed right for the scene.’” Cuoco then said she had to get “b**** slapped” by Stone two more times in proceeding takes.

The Flight Attendant’s second season will show Cassie attempting sobriety after moving from New York to LA, as well as moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time.

Season two will be released in the UK on Sky Max and streaming service NOW on 26 May.

