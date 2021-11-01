Known for his entertaining on-screen performances in movies and television shows, actor Kal Penn has opened p about his sexuality ahead of his memoir release. Titled as You Can’t Be Serious, Penn revealed that he plans to marry his longtime partner, Josh, to whom he has been engaged for over a decade now. While the Indian-American actor’s book releases today, Penn, in a recent interview, spoke about his sexuality, relationship with Josh, and how his parents and friends supported them.

Talking about his sexuality, Penn said, “I discovered my sexuality relatively late in life compared to many other people. There’s no timeline on this stuff. People figure their s**t out at different times in their lives, so I’m glad I did when I did.” Furthermore, he also added that his parents and friends have been very supportive. “I shared things with my parents and close friends first. And I felt very supported by everyone. That’s a wonderful thing. I know everybody has different experiences with that, and so I definitely feel very fortunate,” Penn added.

Penn, who is known to have featured in a couple of popular shows like Designated Survivor, House and others, also spent a couple of years working in the White House as well. Not only his past, but Penn also talked about his future wedding plans while revealing his wishes to have a grand Indian wedding. “I want the big ass Indian wedding. Josh, hates attention, so we have to meet halfway in the middle,” Penn shared.

Meanwhile, taking to Instagram, Penn recently shared the early reviews of his book (by his close friends) and even thanked all his fans for showering him with love. And when quizzed about his book, which took him nearly four and a half years, Penn said, “The whole point of writing this book was for the reader to feel like we’re having a beer together.”

Cover Image: Shutterstock

Source Link : Kal Penn Opens Up About His Partner Josh, Says 'I Want A Big Indian Wedding'