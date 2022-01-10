Kabir Khan Confirms 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Sequel With Salman Khan, Says Will Return Only On One Condition

Filmmaker Kabir Khan, who has teamed up with Salman Khan on multiple occasions (Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Tubelight), is all set to collaborate with the Bollywood superstar for the fourth time. While Salman Khan confirmed the sequel to the 2015 blockbuster ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ on his 56th birthday and revealed that it would be titled ‘Pawan Putra Bhaijaan’, Kabir Khan has also backed the actor and confirmed that the sequel is currently in the pipeline. But the maverick filmmaker also shared a condition on which he would return to helm the project.

Talking about Salman’s announcement, Kabir Khan jokingly stated, “Salman doesn’t follow (protocols) of formal announcements.” Talking about the project, Khan also revealed that KV Vijayendra Prasad is currently working on the project, and he would go ahead only if they find a good story. “I have not read the script, but Vijendra sir will write something exciting. The idea of a sequel never excites me. I will never make a sequel to my film only because it was successful. If (I find) a great story, I will be happy to make one,” Khan told Mid-Day.

The talented filmmaker also shared his views on Salman announcing the title of the project on his birthday last month. “Pawan Putra Bhaijaan is what Salman is calling it. It is definitely being written. He mentioned that it is happening because he is excited,” Khan added.

Meanwhile, Kabir Khan recent release ’83’ starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and others, has been on the receiving end of rave reviews pouring in from all directions. But the sports drama which was made with a budget of Rs 200 crore reportedly, documenting the 1983 Indian cricket team’s historic World Cup win has been struggling to excel at the box office.

On the other hand, Salman Khan has been busy with the third instalment of his ‘Tiger’ franchise. Last seen in ‘Antim: The Final Truth’, Salman has a long list of interesting projects like ‘Kick 2’ and ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ along with cameo appearance in Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathan’.

Cover Image: Kabir Khan’s Instagram