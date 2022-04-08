'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali': Is Salman Khan Directing His Much-Talked-About Project? Find Out

Popularly known as the Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan’s upcoming project ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ has been the talk of the town since the past few days as producer Sajid Nadiadwala decided to back out of the project due to creative differences with the maverick actor.

Salman, who was busy with the filming of his much-awaited third instalment of his ‘Tiger’ franchise, recently wrapped the Delhi schedule and returned to Mumbai in February. Days later an ETimes report stated that the actor and Nadiadwala parted ways amicably as the former wanted to go ahead with the filming while the latter wanted to explore more options for improving the script.

And a recent Bollywood Hungama report suggests that after taking over the production, Salman could even don the director’s hat and take over the project completely. The same report quoted a close source stating that “Not a single frame goes into the end product without Bhai’s consent. He has been sitting on the editing of every single frame of his films for a long time now.”

Last seen in ‘Antim: The Final Truth’, Salman will soon be seen with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in ‘Tiger 3’ which will release on 21st April 2023. Sharing the teaser of the film, Salman wrote, “Hum sab apna apna khayal rakhen. Tiger3 on 2023 Eid. Let’s all be there. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. #KatrinaKaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf | #Tiger3”

Apart from ‘Tiger 3’ and ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’, Salman will also be making cameo appearances in Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and Shah Rukh Khan’s much awaited ‘Pathaan’. Salman even confirmed ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ sequel on his birthday and also revealed that it will be titled ‘Pawan Putra Bhaijaan’.

