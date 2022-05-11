Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream: How to watch Coppa Italia final online and on TV tonight

A big piece of silverware is on the line on Wednesday night, as Juventus and Inter Milan face off in the Coppa Italia final.

The clubs are fourth and second respectively in Serie A this term, with this an opportunity to end the season with a trophy as it looks like AC Milan will end their wait to claim the league championship.

Earlier in the campaign the sides drew 1-1 in Milan before Inter triumphed in Turin just over a month ago – with two of the three goals scored in matches between these clubs this season coming from the penalty spot.

Both will be involved in Champions League action next season, but Massimiliano Allegri and Simone Inzaghi – both appointed last summer – will want to end their first seasons with a medal in their hands.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the final in Rome.

When is the Coppa Italia final?

Juventus and Internazionale will face off at the Stadio Olimpico, with kick-off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 11 May.

Where can I watch it?

The final will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1. Subscribers can stream the game via the Premier Player app and desktop website.

Recent form and how did they reach the final

Juventus had won four of their last five prior to a weekend defeat to Genoa and have now secured a top-four finish in Serie A. In the Coppa they have seen off Sampdoria, Sassuolo and Fiorentina to reach the final.

Inter are on a run of seven wins in the last eight across all competitions, following a 4-2 comeback win over Empoli at the weekend. The cup run has included knocking out that same opponent, followed by AS Roma and AC Milan.

Predicted line-ups

JUV – Szczesny, Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro, Danilo, Rabiot, Zakaria, Dybala, Vlahovic, Morata

INT – Handanovic, De Vrij, Skriniar, D’Ambrosio, Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic, Lautaro, Dzeko

Odds

Juve 27/11

Draw 12/5

Inter 24/19

Prediction

Despite the odd recent slip, Inter have been consistently more impressive than their rivals this season and should at least close out the campaign with one piece of silverware, as it looks like they’ll fall just short in the title race. Juventus 1-2 Inter Milan.

