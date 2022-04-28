Justin Bieber’s mom calls Hailey Baldwin ‘brave’ after she opens up about health scare

Justin Bieber’s mom is praising her daughter-in-law Hailey Baldwin for sharing details about her health journey following a stroke last month.

Pattie Mallette, 47, shared her support for Baldwin to her Instagram story on Wednesday. “Grateful you are recovering well,” she wrote alongside a link to Baldwin’s recent video documenting her health scare. “God is good. Thank you for sharing your story. So brave. I love you so much.”

The 25-year-old model was hospitalised on 10 March after she suffered from “stroke-like symptoms” while having breakfast with her husband, Bieber. In a video posted to her YouTube channel on Wednesday, which she titled “Telling my story”, Baldwin told viewers that she wanted to make the video to “tell the story in my own words of where I’ve been at healthwise in the last month, and kind of what I’ve gone through, and what the story is”.

Baldwin, whose father is actor Stephen Baldwin, recalled the “very scary incident” in which her fingertips went numb. The right side of her face began drooping and lasted for “30 seconds,” but her ability to speak continued to be impacted.

“Definitely the scariest moment of my life. I had so many things running through my head,” Baldwin said. “The number one thing being ‘I’m having a stroke, I’m really scared, I don’t know what’s going on.’”

Doctors informed Baldwin that she had suffered a TIA – a Transient Ischemic Attack, which is often called a mini-stroke – as a result of a blood clot in her brain. Several other specialists concluded that the blood clot may have been caused by three contributing factors: her birth control medication, which she recently began taking despite suffering from migraines, Covid, and a recent long flight, having travelled “from Paris and back in a really short amount of time”.

Baldwin revealed she had to undergo a procedure called a PFO closure, in which they closed the hole in her heart as a result of the stroke.

​​“I feel great. The biggest thing I feel, honestly, is I feel relieved that we were able to figure everything out, that we were able to get it closed, that I will be able to just move on from this really scary situation and just live my life,” she said, adding that she felt “a lot of anxiety” throughout the health scare, which made the experience even scarier.

Bieber, 28, has also offered his support to his wife of nearly four years. During a concert in Denver, Colorado, the Peaches singer shared with the audience that his wife was “okay, she’s good, she’s strong”.

“But it’s been scary, you know, it’s been really scary,” he said. “But I know for a fact that God has her in the palm of his hands, and that’s a good thing.”

In November 2020, Mallette posted a tribute to Instagram in honour of her daughter-in-law’s birthday. “I love you forever. You are a gift and a blessing to our family,” she wrote. “So grateful you were born !!”

