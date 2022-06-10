Justin Bieber tells fans half his face is paralysed due to virus

Posted on June 10, 2022

Justin Bieber has revealed that he’s experiencing “full paralysis” on the right side of his face, as a result of a virus.

Bieber posted a video on Instagram to show and explain to fans the extent of his ailment, which he has attributed to Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

The singer, who is currently on his Justice World Tour, originally postponed his Toronto concert dates due to an undisclosed illness. “So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them,” he explained.

Source Link Justin Bieber tells fans half his face is paralysed due to virus