Justin Bieber Reveals Suffering From Partial 'Face Paralysis' Due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome; Celebs & Fans React

Pop sensation Justin Bieber, who has been the talk of the town for halting his much-awaited Justice World Tour, in a shocking post on Instagram revealed that he has been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder on Friday evening. Taking about his condition, the 28-year-old singer stated that the partial face paralyses is due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Talking about his condition, Bieber said, “As you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” in the post.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile with this side of my face, this nostril will not move, so there is full paralysis in this side of my face,” the two-time Grammy Award winning singer added.

While Bieber urged fans to pray for him in a separate Instagram story, many close friends like Khloé Kardashian, Shawn Mendes, Justin Timberlake, Soulja Boy, Romeo Beckham, Diana Keaton and others reacted on Bieber’s post. On the other hand Beliebers took to social media to wish their idol a speedy recovery. Check out a few posts here:

Bieber ended the video on a positive note stating that he has been doing facial exercises and using the time off to ‘rest and relax’, the pop sensation even added that he isn’t sure about the time for him to recover completely.

We hope of Justin Bieber’s quick recovery.

