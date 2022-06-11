Justin Bieber: Everything you need to know about Ramsay Hunt syndrome

On Friday 10 June, Justin Bieber revealed that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome and, as a result, had experienced paralysis in half of his face.

The multi-Grammy winner’s post comes after he cancelled his shows in Toronto and Washington, D.C, which he has now confirmed was as a result of his condition.

In a video posted on Instagram on Friday, the singer demonstrated in the video that he could barely move one side of his face, calling the ailment “pretty serious.”

“For those frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously not capable of doing them,” he said.

“My body’s telling me I’ve got to slow down. I hope you guys understand.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome?

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a rare neurological disorder.

It is characterised by a rash that occurs around the ear, face, or mouth and paralysis of the facial nerve.

What are the symptoms?

There are two main symptoms of Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which include a painful rash, often with blisters, in and around one ear.

The other main symptoms is facial paralysis on the same side of the affected ear.

Both symptoms often occur at the same time, however, one can flare up without the other.

Other possible signs of the condition include: ear pain, hearing loss, tinnitus, dry mouth, and a change in taste.

What causes it?

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is caused by the varicella-zoster virus, which is the same virus that causes chickenpox and shingles.

It primarily affects adults over the age of 60 who have previously had chickenpox and rarely affects children.

The virus can remain dormant in adults and before it is reactivated as Ramsay Hunt syndrome; the reason for the reactivitation is not known.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is not contagious, though the condition can be more severe for those with weakened immune systems.

How is it treated?

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is usually treated with steroids and antiviral medicines, such as acyclovir or valacyclovir.

Occasionally, strong painkillers will be prescribed and, for those suffering from facial weakness, an eye patch may be given to prevent damage to the eye.

If the damage to the nerve is relatively low, most people should recover in a few weeks.

However, if the damage is particularly severe, people may never completely recover.

