Justin Bieber Cancels New Delhi Concert Due To Health Reasons; Desi Fans Are Not Okay

Days after claiming that Justin Bieber’s concert in India will be held as per the plan, it is now officially announced that the concert in New Delhi has been cancelled. The news comes after the Canadian singer announced on social media that he is taking a break from touring citing exhaustion. For those unaware, the young singer is recovering from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

This would have been the first time Justin Bieber performed in India after his lip-sync disaster concert in 2017 in Mumbai. BookMyShow was responsible for ticketing and promoting the concert. A rep from the company announced the cancellation of the concert and assured refund to concertgoers.

BookMyShow released a statement that read, “We are extremely disappointed to share that the Justin Bieber Justice World Tour – India scheduled for October 18th, 2022 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi has been cancelled owing to the singer’s health concerns. We have just been informed that due to health concerns, he will unfortunately not be able to make it next month.”

Following the announcement, the company also assured fans of a full refund by writing, ”The complete refund will be reflected within 10 working days in the customer’s source account of the original transaction. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused but we promise, there is a lot more music and live entertainment coming your way, soon!”

On the other hand, desi fans appeared disappointed with the latest development but wished a speedy recovery for Justin Bieber. See how fans reacted to the news of the cancellation.

It’s okay guys… One day he will be back for sure!! I believe. For now, just pray for his good health and safety. — NJ👩🏻‍🔬 (@Blooming_Jailey) September 15, 2022

Wishing @justinbieber peace, rest, happiness and recovery. Hoping fans send love & appreciation for the incredible shows he’s brought us.

💜💔💜💔💜 — biebermusicfan | WishesJustinAHappyLife 🫶💜 🇳🇿 (@beibermusicfan) September 16, 2022

Health is a priority. Can always wait for him ! ☺️ — 𝙲𝚑𝚊𝚛𝚞 𝚂𝚊𝚕𝚕𝚢 🕊🌱 (@mygardenoflily) September 15, 2022

#JustinBieber I was waiting so long for this concert. Don’t know when he’ll be coming back next.🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲 — Nezukooo Channn (@FengyenC) September 16, 2022

#JustinBieber I don’t want refund, i want the concert. But let’s hope he’s okay to come back stronger. ➿ — Syden (@Syden64193057) September 16, 2022

