#JusticeforJohnnyDepp Trends On Twitter As Actor Makes Explosive Claims About His Relationship With Amber Heard

Posted on April 21, 2022

Media is currently witnessing one of the most high-profile defamation suits going on between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard. The two are currently fighting in U.S., Virginia over an op-ed piece Heard wrote alleging that she was a victim of domestic abuse. As the trial continues, Depp finally took the stand after six years and spoke about his relationship, drug abuse, getting fired from Pirates Of the Caribbean 6 and much more. To top it off, the case is also being televised live with every detail being up for grabs by the media. Fans have now poured in their support for Johnny Depp and took over the internet as they trended #JusticeforJohnnyDepp on Twitter.

During day one of his testimony, Depp claimed that he had never struck Amber Heard in his life and she was the one who always initiated a fight. The actor also admitted to taking drugs but said that his substance abuse problem was “grossly embellished” by Heard and her legal team. He said, “My goal is the truth because it killed me that all these people I had met over the years … that these people would think that I was a fraud.”

On day two of his testimony, court played a call recording between Heard and Depp, in which Amber could be heard saying that she did indeed hit Depp on the face. The clip of the recording went viral on the internet fueling the #JusticeforJohnnyDepp trend. Depp also spoke about the infamous incident in which he severed his finger which later had to be reattached.

Depp said that he and Heard had a huge fight and the latter got angry after he asked her to sign a prenuptial. He said that Amber threw two vodka bottles at him, the second of which exploded where he had placed his hand on a basement bar, severing his finger.

