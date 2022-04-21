JusticeforJohnnyDepp Trends On Twitter As Actor Makes Explosive Claims About His Relationship With Amber Heard

Media is currently witnessing one of the most high-profile defamation suits going on between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard. The two are currently fighting in U.S., Virginia over an op-ed piece Heard wrote alleging that she was a victim of domestic abuse. As the trial continues, Depp finally took the stand after six years and spoke about his relationship, drug abuse, getting fired from Pirates Of the Caribbean 6 and much more. To top it off, the case is also being televised live with every detail being up for grabs by the media. Fans have now poured in their support for Johnny Depp and took over the internet as they trended #JusticeforJohnnyDepp on Twitter.

SEE ALSO: Amber Heard Says Johnny Depp Sexually Assaulted Her Using A Liquor Bottle As Their Defamation Case Continues

During day one of his testimony, Depp claimed that he had never struck Amber Heard in his life and she was the one who always initiated a fight. The actor also admitted to taking drugs but said that his substance abuse problem was “grossly embellished” by Heard and her legal team. He said, “My goal is the truth because it killed me that all these people I had met over the years … that these people would think that I was a fraud.”

SEE ALSO: Johnny Depp Claims He ‘Never Struck’ Ex Amber Heard; Says He Has Waited 6 Years To Tell His Side Of Story

On day two of his testimony, court played a call recording between Heard and Depp, in which Amber could be heard saying that she did indeed hit Depp on the face. The clip of the recording went viral on the internet fueling the #JusticeforJohnnyDepp trend. Depp also spoke about the infamous incident in which he severed his finger which later had to be reattached.

Depp said that he and Heard had a huge fight and the latter got angry after he asked her to sign a prenuptial. He said that Amber threw two vodka bottles at him, the second of which exploded where he had placed his hand on a basement bar, severing his finger.

SEE ALSO: Amber Heard Admitted To Hitting Johnny Depp In A Recording Played In Court; Calls Him A Fking Baby

The jury finally got to hear Amber Heard admitting to hitting Johnny Depp and starting physical fights in her own voice.#JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/hCiNWda8rf — M (@mimasdiaries) April 20, 2022

“i didn’t deserve that. nor did my children. (..) i pride myself on honesty. i pride myself on truth. truth is the only thing i’m interested in.” – johnny depp about amber heard. #justiceforjohnnydepp pic.twitter.com/Weqed3rISx — b ✧⡱ (@j0hnnycdpp) April 19, 2022

amber heard denied johnny depp his meds as he was going into withdrawal during his detox. he was begging and crying for her to give it to him but she wouldn’t. “that was about the lowest point in my life i’ve ever felt as a human being” #justiceforjohnnydepp pic.twitter.com/EWVxfyVuvN — b ✧⡱ (@j0hnnycdpp) April 20, 2022

Quote of the day: “Yes, let’s give him another one to object to”

— Johnny Depp, y’all. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/nurzkIGWea — 𝔅𝔯𝔦 🏴‍☠️ (@nearlydear) April 20, 2022

#AmberHeard weaponized the stigma attached to addiction to defame Depp and while she herself used drugs. She weaponized #metoo while she was abusing her husband. Yes malice was involved. He should win this case. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #AmberTurd https://t.co/qKFHoi2WHv — Realasitgets (@EyesOpenWide777) April 20, 2022

johnny depp talking about how amber heard would threaten to kill herself, tell him she would die and how she would chase him when he tried to escape her.#JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/XLNxBePFZk — aurore 🦝 (@EDDILFVEDDER) April 20, 2022

I can’t express how proud I am of johnny depp, he’s the kindest and softest soul and his fight to survive all this injustice, despite knowing that the damage has already been done, is beyond inspiring. I love him so much and I just wish I could hug him#JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/LwyNzmOd7m — danijela (@dahliaratchett) April 20, 2022

Reminder that these tapes have been public for two years yet Warner Bros decided to fire Johnny and keep Amber Heard in Aquaman 2.#JusticeForJohnnyDepp https://t.co/0xSmZEzwdh — mary (@johnnyhellodepp) April 20, 2022

“no matter the outcome of this trial, the second the allegations were made against me (..) i lost then. i’ll carry that for the rest of my days.” – johnny depp #justiceforjohnnydepp pic.twitter.com/jqph0g8Hb1 — b ✧⡱ (@j0hnnycdpp) April 20, 2022

Johnny Depp: “[Amber Heard] in her frustration and anger and rage and anger, she would strike out- it could begin with a slap, it could begin with a shove, it could begin with throwing a tv remote at my head, throwing a glass of wine in my face” #justiceforjohnnydepp #deppvheard pic.twitter.com/9QbapGASTg — IFOD (@ifod_net) April 20, 2022

“I’ve lost everything. No matter the outcome of this trial, I’ve already lost. I lost when these allegations were made, because they will stay with me forever. My life is ruined forever. ” – Johnny Depp. How heartbreaking is that… 😢 #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/UTNH9ZRRkp — CB (@CaraghElla) April 21, 2022

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : #JusticeforJohnnyDepp Trends On Twitter As Actor Makes Explosive Claims About His Relationship With Amber Heard