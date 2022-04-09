Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson: ‘It has taken 232 years for a Black female appointment’

Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed to the supreme court on Thursday, as the first Black female appointment in 232 years after overcoming a vigorous Senate approval process.

After weeks of private meetings, days of public testimony and heated debates over judicial philosophy and race relations in the US, Jackson earned bipartisan support to become the 116th justice of the supreme court. The vote was 53 to 47, with all Democrats in favor.

