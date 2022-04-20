Justice Dept. to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has asked the Justice Department to appeal a recent court decision that struck down the federal mask mandate on public transit like airplanes and buses, it announced on Wednesday.

“It is CDC’s continuing assessment that at this time an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health,” the agency said in a release.

A federal court in Florida struck down the mask mandate on Monday, but the DOJ said previosuly it would challenge the rulling if the public health agency directed it to.

“When people wear a well-fitting mask or respirator over their nose and mouth in indoor travel or public transportation settings, they protect themselves, and those around them, including those who are immunocompromised or not yet vaccine-eligible, and help keep travel and public transportation safer for everyone,” the CDC added in its announcement.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

