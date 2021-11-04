Justice Department sues Texas over restrictive elections bill

The US Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against the state of Texas over the state’s recent elections law for violating the Voting Rights Act and Civil Rights Act.

The law rolls back early voting and mail-in voting options across the state, one of the largest yet to adopt Republican-backed proposals to restrict ballot access in the wake of 2020 elections, and a state that already is among the most difficult to vote.

The law will disenfranchise Texas voters “with limited English proficiency, voters with disabilities, elderly voters, members of the military deployed away from home, and American citizens residing outside of the country,” according to the lawsuit filed on 4 November.

“These vulnerable voters already confront barriers to the ballot box, and [the law] will exacerbate the challenges they face in exercising their fundamental right to vote,” federal prosecutors allege.

This is a breaking news story. More follows…

