Justice Department asks federal court to overturn judge’s ruling on CDC mask mandate

The US Department of Justice has appealed a federal judge’s ruling that struck down mask requirements on public transit across the US to combat the spread of Covid-19.

A nationwide mask mandate for airplanes and on subway trains, buses, taxis, app-based rides and at transit hubs like airports, ferry terminals, subway stations and ports remained one of the last pieces of pandemic-era public health protections as states and cities began dropping mask requirements and proof of vaccination to help curb infections.

On 18 April, US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle voided what she called an “arbitrary” and “capricious” mandate, arguing that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overstepped its authority.

Within hours of the ruling, major US airlines announced that masks were no longer required on their flights, while several public transit systems that move millions of Americans daily also dropped masking requirements.

The Justice Department’s appeal argues that the masking order from the CDC falls under its statutory authority under the Public Health Service Act to use “sanitation” and “other” similar measures during the current public health crisis, pointing to other court decisions finding that “a mask is a conventional sanitation measure.”

“There was no sound reason for the judge in this case to preempt that ruling or the similar cases that are pending within other circuits,” US attorneys wrote in their filing on 31 May.

The appeal argues that “bedrock principles of standing, equity, comity, and judicial restraint should have led the district court confine any relief”to the five plaintiffs – which include anti-vaccine activist group Health Freedom Defense Fund – and not apply as a nationwide ban.

This is a developing story

