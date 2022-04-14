Just Stop Oil protesters halt fuel tanker near M4

Climate protesters have created traffic chaos near the start of the M4 motorway by stopping a fuel tanker.

Activists from the Just Stop Oil group climbed onto the tanker at the Chiswick roundabout in west London, as part of a campaign demanding the government stop issuing new licences for fossil fuels.

Police blocked off the road around the tanker and diverted traffic away from the roundabout, advising drivers to avoid the area.

At least one protester sat in the road in front of the tanker to stop it moving, and others clambered on top.

It’s thought police removed four activtists from the lorry.

More follows…

