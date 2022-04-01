Just Stop Oil: Protesters block seven oil terminals and force Exxon Mobil UK to suspend operations

Protesters from climate group Just Stop Oil have blocked several “key oil” terminals across the UK forcing Exxon Mobil, one of the country’s largest privately owned underground oil pipeline distribution networks, to temporarily suspend operations at some of its sites.

The oil giant confirmed that “small protests” were underway at their Hythe, Birmingham and West London fuel terminals.

Sites in Essex and Hertfordshire are also affected and Essex Police said six people had been arrested.

More follows…

